Mitchell Marsh: Decoding his T20 World Cup numbers 

The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 is just around the corner, starting on February 7 in India and Sri Lanka. Australia, led by Mitchell Marsh , will be one of the top title contenders. The 15-member squad features a mix of power hitters, quality all-rounders, and a spin-focused bowling unit. Meanwhile, Marsh is gearing up for his second T20 WC campaign as a skipper. Here we decode his stats in the mega tournament.

Numbers An average of 29.73 in the competition As per ESPNcricinfo, Marsh has previously featured in the 2016, 2021, 2022, and 2024 editions of the T20 WC. He played 19 games in these tournaments, scoring 446 runs at an average of 29.73. His strike rate is 130.02 as the tally includes two fifties. Marsh captained Australia in the 2024 competition, where they got knocked out in the Super-eight stage.

2021 T20 WC Marsh's contribution to Australia's 2021 T20 WC glory Notably, Australia's only T20 World Cup title came in the 2021 edition, which took place in UAE. Marsh was the chief architect of his team's triumph as he finished with 185 runs from five innings at a stunning average of 61.66. These runs came at a strike rate of 146.82 as both of Marsh's T20 WC fifties came at this event.

DYK A stunning 77* in 2021 final Chasing 173 in the 2021 T20 WC final against New Zealand, Australia were powered by David Warner and Marsh in Dubai. While Warner departed for 50, Marsh returned unbeaten on 77 off 50 balls (6 fours and 4 sixes). The latter was eventually adjudged the Player of the Match as Australia tasted glory. Marsh's 77* continues to be the joint-fourth-highest score in a T20 WC final.

