Decoding Team Namibia's record at the T20 World Cup

Namibia have qualified for the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup , marking their fourth consecutive appearance in the tournament. The team secured its spot by reaching the finals of the African regional qualifying competition with Zimbabwe . Team Namibia made its debut in this prestigious event at the UAE edition in 2021 and has since been a regular participant. Here we decode Namibia's record in the competition.

Upcoming matches Namibia's schedule in Group A Namibia will face tough competition in Group A of the tournament, which includes India, Pakistan, the Netherlands, and the USA. Their schedule for this year's edition is as follows: February 10: vs Netherlands at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi (11:00am IST). February 12: vs India at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi (7:00pm IST. February 15: vs USA at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai (3:00pm IST). February 18: vs Pakistan at Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo (3:00pm IST).

Performance How Namibia fared in previous editions? Namibia advanced to the Super 12 stage in their debut T20 WC campaign in 2021. However, they could not qualify any further. The 2022 edition in Australia saw them crash out of the group stage with just one win in three games. The previous edition, 2024, was co-hosted by West Indies and the USA. Namibia endured another poor campaign, having not been able to qualify for the Super 8 round.

Advertisement

Information Two wins over full-member nations As per ESPNcricinfo, Namibia have five wins and 10 defeats across 15 games in T20 World Cups. This includes a Super-Over win over Oman in 2024. Meanwhile, two of Namibia's victories have come against full-member sides - versus Ireland (2021) and Sri Lanka (2022).

Advertisement