Decoding Team Namibia's record at the T20 World Cup
What's the story
Namibia have qualified for the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup, marking their fourth consecutive appearance in the tournament. The team secured its spot by reaching the finals of the African regional qualifying competition with Zimbabwe. Team Namibia made its debut in this prestigious event at the UAE edition in 2021 and has since been a regular participant. Here we decode Namibia's record in the competition.
Upcoming matches
Namibia's schedule in Group A
Namibia will face tough competition in Group A of the tournament, which includes India, Pakistan, the Netherlands, and the USA. Their schedule for this year's edition is as follows: February 10: vs Netherlands at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi (11:00am IST). February 12: vs India at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi (7:00pm IST. February 15: vs USA at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai (3:00pm IST). February 18: vs Pakistan at Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo (3:00pm IST).
Performance
How Namibia fared in previous editions?
Namibia advanced to the Super 12 stage in their debut T20 WC campaign in 2021. However, they could not qualify any further. The 2022 edition in Australia saw them crash out of the group stage with just one win in three games. The previous edition, 2024, was co-hosted by West Indies and the USA. Namibia endured another poor campaign, having not been able to qualify for the Super 8 round.
Information
Two wins over full-member nations
As per ESPNcricinfo, Namibia have five wins and 10 defeats across 15 games in T20 World Cups. This includes a Super-Over win over Oman in 2024. Meanwhile, two of Namibia's victories have come against full-member sides - versus Ireland (2021) and Sri Lanka (2022).
Numbers
Key stats for Namibia
Gerhard Erasmus is Namibia's highest run-scorer in T20 World Cup history with 305 runs in 15 matches at 23.46 (50s: 2). Pacer Ruben Trumpelmann holds the record for most wickets taken by a Namibian bowler in the tournament, with 13 wickets in as many games at 26.46. The team's highest T20 WC total reads 166/4 against Netherlands in 2021, while their lowest was a paltry 72/10 against Australia in the 2024 edition.