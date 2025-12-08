Dissecting New Zealand's Test record at Basin Reserve, Wellington

The Basin Reserve in Wellington is gearing up to host the second Test between New Zealand and the West Indies, starting December 10. Notably, the two teams played out a draw for the ages in the series opener, after the Windies saved the Test. Meanwhile, Wellington has witnessed some memorable performances over the years. Here we decode NZ's stats at the venue in Test cricket .

Stats 23 wins in 69 games As per ESPNcricinfo, New Zealand have returned with 23 wins and 22 defeats across 69 Tests in Wellington (Draws: 24). However, the Kiwis suffered defeats in their last two Test assignments at this venue - against England and Australia. Before these two contests, the hosts enjoyed a five-Test winning streak here. Meanwhile, NZ have crossed the 600-run mark twice at this ground - 680/8d vs India (2014) and 671/4 vs Sri Lanka (1999).

DYK Performance against WI The Kiwis have played nine Tests against WI in Wellington, returning with six wins and two defeats (Draw: 1). WI's last Test win here dates way back to February 1995. The Carribbean team has lost each of its following five Tests here. While four of these defeats were by innings margins, the remaining was a 10-wicket loss.

Information NZ's lowest totals here NZ have been folded twice under 55 in Wellington - both against Australia in 1946. Since the start of this century, NZ have a solitary sub-100 all-out total in Wellington (99/10 vs Pakistan, 2009). The Kiwis have overall been dismissed four times under 135 here since 2000.