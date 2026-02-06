T20 World Cup: What is Scotland's record at the tournament? 

Scotland will kick off their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 campaign against the West Indies at Kolkata's Eden Gardens on February 7. Notably, the team qualified for the upcoming edition after Bangladesh pulled out, citing security issues in India. Scotland's success in the tournament will hinge on their adaptability, composure, and precision under pressure. Here we decode their record at the T20 World Cup.

DYK Scotland featured in the last T20 WC Notably, Scotland qualified for the last T20 WC as well, in 2024. Having been placed in Group B, they defeated Namibia and Oman, besides scoring 90/0 in 10 overs in a washed-out match against England. Their only loss came against Australia, which was enough to knock them out. Meanwhile, the Scottish side also featured in the 2007, 2009, 2016, 2021, and 2022 tournaments.

Other events Scotland's performance in other events The 2007 and 2009 editions saw Scotland play two games each and finish without a win. Their maiden win came in the 2016 edition, against Hong Kong. However, they exited the league stage in that edition as well. Though they reached the Super 6s in 2021 after three straight wins, they could not go any further. The 2022 edition also saw them crash out of the league stage as their only win came against the West Indies.

Upsets Scotland have upset these teams in T20 WCs Scotland have caused a couple of shocking upsets in the recent T20 WC editions. They reached the Super 6s in 2021 after shocking Bangladesh by six runs. In the 2022 edition, they beat West Indies for the first time, by a significant margin of 42 runs. Overall, they have seven wins and 13 defeats in the competition (NR: 2).

Numbers A look at the key stats Albeit in a losing cause, Scotland's highest T20 WC total came versus none other than Australia in 2024 (180/6). Meanwhile, their lowest score in the tournament reads 60/10 versus Afghanistan in 2021. Overall, they have been folded thrice under 100 in the competition. With 465 runs at 29.06, George Munsey is the Scottish side's top scorer in T20 World Cup history. Mark Watt has taken the most wickets for them at the event - 19 at 22.31.