What lies ahead for Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma? Upcoming fixtures

India's immediate focus is on the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan, set to be hosted by the visitors in Delhi.

It will be followed by a home ODI series against the West Indies in September.

This three-match series is scheduled for September 27, 30, and October 3 in Thiruvananthapuram, Guwahati, and New Chandigarh, respectively.

This will mark the return of Kohli and Rohit to international cricket.