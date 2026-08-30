What lies ahead for Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma? Upcoming fixtures
What's the story
After beating Sri Lanka in the two-match Test series, India will once again turn to the white-ball assignments. While Shreyas Iyer will lead India in the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan in New Delhi, the West Indies will visit India for a limited-overs leg. With one eye on the 2027 ICC World Cup, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be crucial to India's plans.
Upcoming matches
India's immediate focus on upcoming series
India's immediate focus is on the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan, set to be hosted by the visitors in Delhi.
It will be followed by a home ODI series against the West Indies in September.
This three-match series is scheduled for September 27, 30, and October 3 in Thiruvananthapuram, Guwahati, and New Chandigarh, respectively.
This will mark the return of Kohli and Rohit to international cricket.
Details
The fixtures ahead
After the West Indies series, India will tour New Zealand for five ODIs in November. The tour also includes five T20Is and two Tests.
Later, in December, a home series against Sri Lanka will be played, which will also include three ODIs. After this, Zimbabwe will visit India for three ODIs.
These matches are crucial to finalize the Playing XI ahead of the ODI World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.
Form
Form of Kohli, Rohit
Both Kohli and Rohit, who only play the 50-over format, last featured in the England ODI series. Although India lost the series 1-2, the duo had positive returns.
Kohli and Rohit recorded 50-plus scores at Lord's as India fell short of what would have been a record run-chase.
While Kohli showed his usual bravado (74 off 60 balls), Rohit scored a record-breaking ton amid the outside noise over his potential retirement.
Runs
How the duo has fared this year
According to Cricinfo, Kohli averages 64.00 in ODIs this year, having scored 384 runs from six ODIs. His tally includes a ton, three half-centuries, and an improved strike rate of 106.66.
Kohli missed the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan due to an injury.
Meanwhile, Rohit hasn't been at his best apart from the Lord's ODI. He has 379 runs from nine ODIs at an average of 42.11.
Barring his ton, Rohit has only one other 50-plus score.
Information
Central to India's top order
Despite their stature, Kohli and Rohit would have to constantly prove themselves en route to the 2027 ODI World Cup. Kohli will turn 38 in November, while Rohit will be 40 by the tournament. Nevertheless, they are central to India's top order in the format.