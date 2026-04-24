IPL: Will MS Dhoni play as Impact Player for CSK? 

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batting coach Michael Hussey has clarified that veteran cricketer MS Dhoni will take up wicket-keeping duties when he returns. The statement comes amid speculation that Dhoni might play as an impact substitute and leave the wicket-keeping to Sanju Samson. "I'm pretty sure he'll be behind the stumps. The biggest thing for him is that calf injury," said Hussey during an interview with the host broadcaster during IPL 2026 match between Mumbai Indians and CSK.

Injury update Concerns over Dhoni's calf injury Hussey emphasized that Dhoni's calf injury is the main concern, especially when it comes to running and scampering during late innings. "He just needs to make sure the calf is strong enough to withstand that," said Hussey. He also confirmed that from a skill perspective, they know what Dhoni can do as a keeper and his batting form in practice sessions has been good.

Return prospects Dhoni is making good progress, says Hussey Hussey gave an optimistic update on Dhoni's recovery, saying he is making good progress and working hard to return as soon as possible. "I know all the fans want to see him, MS Dhoni, out there playing as well," Hussey said. He added that they are hopeful of his return in the next few games but want him back only when he's close to being 100% ready.

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