IPL 2026: Why Punjab Kings could end their title hunt

Punjab Kings , the runners-up of the previous season, continue their phenomenal run in the 2026 Indian Premier League . Led by Shreyas Iyer, the Kings top the standings, winning six of their nine matches. Despite losing their last two games, PBKS are the top contenders to win the title this year. Notably, they are among the three sides to have never won the tournament.

Openers Prabhsimran-Priyansh duo An explosive opening combination in Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh has been driving PBKS' success. While Prabhsimran has hammered 361 runs at an average of 51.57 (SR: 174.39), Arya has been clearing the rope consistently. His strike rate of 247.82 is the best among batters who have faced at least five balls this season, according to ESPNcricinfo.

Information In-form middle order Not only the openers, but all of PBKS' batters have been striking at over 150 in IPL 2026. Skipper Shreyas Iyer has a strike rate of 165.65, while Cooper Connolly's goes past 167. Marcus Stoinis, as a finisher, has struck at nearly 190.

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Bowling How have the bowlers fared? Although the PBKS bowlers haven't been among the top five wicket-takers, they have enough ammunition to shine at any surface. Arshdeep Singh and Marco Jansen form a deadly left-arm seam duo, with pacer Vijaykumar Vyshak and spinner Yuzvendra Chahal striking in phases.

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Losses What about the losses? As mentioned, PBKS are coming off two successive losses. However, they fought back in both defeats. Against Rajasthan Royals, the Kings racked up 222/4 even after being at 181/4 in 18 overs. And in the Gujarat Titans match, PBKS recovered from 47/5 to post 163/9. The PBKS bowlers then took the match deep before GT won on the penultimate ball.