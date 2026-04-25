IPL 2026: PBKS pull off record 265-run chase against DC

Punjab Kings (PBKS) have broken their own record and posted the highest successful chase in T20 cricket. The Shreyas Iyer-led side overcame Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 35 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season at Arun Jaitley Stadium. DC posted a mammoth score of 264/2. PBKS then rode on some brilliant shot-making to record a 265-run chase. In IPL 2024, PBKS had scaled KKR's 262-run target and it was a record until now.

DC Summary of DC's innings KL Rahul slammed a record 152* off 67 balls and shared a massive 220-run partnership for the 2nd wicket with Nitish Rana, who scored a blistering 91 off just 44 balls. DC ended up scoring their highest-ever IPL total and came on a sweltering day with temperatures soaring to 41 degrees Celsius. It was a majestic effort from Rahul and Rana's bats. For PBKS, Arshdeep Singh (1/49) and Xavier Bartlett (1/69) were the lone wicket-takers.

PBKS PBKS win with 7 balls to spare Chasing a mammoth target of 265, PBKS openers Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya added 126 runs. Singh dominated the powerplay, scoring 71 runs off 23 balls. He was ultimately dismissed for 76 runs off 26 balls. Meanwhile, Arya managed a breezy 43. Skipper Iyer then joined the party and was part of two fifty-plus stands alongside Nehal Wadhera and Shashank Singh to see PBKS get a vital win. In the 15th over, Karun Nair dropped Iyer and then once again dropped his catch the next over.

Advertisement

Chases Top 4 successful chases in T20 cricket As per ESPNcricinfo, Punjab have now recorded the highest successful chase ever in T20s. As mentioned, they broke their own record posted against KKR in IPL 2024 (262 runs). South Africa, who scored 259/4 versus West Indies (258/5) are third in this list. Meanwhile, Brisbane Heat are next, pulling off a 258-run target versus Perth Scorchers in Big Bash League (BBL) 2025-26.

Advertisement

Duo Rahul, Rana record second-highest partnership in IPL history The 220-run partnership between DC's Rahul and Rana became the second-highest in IPL history for any wicket. It surpassed the unbeaten 215-run stand by Royal Challengers Bengaluru legends AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli against Mumbai Indians in 2015. Meanwhile, de Villiers and Kohli also own the highest stand in IPL history, having added 229 runs against the now-defunct Gujarat Lions in 2016.

Rana Nitish Rana completes 3,000 IPL runs with 91 versus PBKS Rana smashed 11 fours and four sixes en route to his 44-ball 91 - his career-best IPL score. Rana also went past 3,000 IPL runs during his stay. Across 123 IPL games, Rana raced to 3,021 runs at an average of 28.23 (SR: 138.19). Overall, this was his 22nd IPL fifty, and a second one this season. This was Rana's fourth fifty across 16 IPL games against PBKS, which took him to 387 runs at 27.64 (SR: 155.42).

Rahul Rahul records highest-individual IPL score by an Indian Rahul recorded the highest individual score by an Indian in IPL history, breaking Abhishek Sharma's previous record of 141 runs set against the same team in 2025. Meanwhile, Rahul became just the third batter to record a 150-plus score in IPL history. He joined Chris Gayle (175* for Royal Challengers Bengaluru against the now-defunct Pune Warriors India in 2013) and Brendon McCullum (158* for Kolkata Knight Riders against RCB in 2008).

5,500 runs Rahul surpasses Dhoni and Raina in all-time scoring list (IPL) Rahul's 152-run innings came off 67 balls and was studded with 19 fours and a six. With this knock, the 34-year-old raced to 5,579 runs from 152 IPL games (50s: 42, 100s: 6). He became the 6th batter with 5,500-plus IPL runs. Rahul went past MS Dhoni (5,439 runs) and Suresh Raina (5,528 runs) to become the 5th-highest scorer in the league.

Hundreds 6 IPL tons: Rahul goes at par with Chris Gayle Rahul now has six tons in the IPL, which is the joint-third-most for any batter along with Chris Gayle. The duo is only behind Jos Buttler (7) and Kohli (8). Meanwhile, Rahul now has two tons each for three teams - PBKS, DC, and Lucknow Super Giants. He became the first batter to hammer multiple IPL hundreds for three different sides.

Do you know? 3rd DC batter with multiple IPL hundreds Overall, Rahul became the third batter with multiple hundreds for DC, having joined David Warner and Shikhar Dhawan (2 each). Before Rahul, Dhawan was the only DC batter with a hundred versus PBKS (106 in 2020).

T20s Highest score by an Indian in Men's T20 cricket Rahul's 152* is also now the highest score by an Indian in Men's T20 cricket. He went past Tilak Varma, who scored 151 for Hyderabad against Meghalaya in 2024. Overall, Rahul now has eight T20 tons to his name (50s: 70). The batter has overall scored a tally of 8,482 runs across 246 matches in the format at 42-plus.

Information Highest team totals for DC and PBKS The score of 264/2 is DC's highest team total in IPL history. Their previous best was 257/4 versus Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, PBKS also recorded their highest IPL score. This was also their 3rd score of 250-plus in the league.

Arya PBKS's Priyansh Arya completes 100 sixes in T20 cricket Arya went on to score a breezy 17-ball 43. He slammed 5 sixes and 2 fours. Arya took just 52 games and as many innings to complete 100 T20 sixes (now 102). He also completed 150 fours. Overall, he has 1,573 runs in the format at 30-plus. His strike rate is a sensational 177-plus. The left-handed batter also raced to 50 sixes in IPL with his fifth six.

Singh 10th IPL fifty from Prabhsimran Singh's blade Singh's knock was laced with 5 sixes and 9 fours. He had a strike rate of 292.31. With this knock, he raced to 1,592 runs in the IPL from 58 matches at 28.94. This was his 10th IPL fifty (100s: 1). In the IPL 2026 season, he has amassed 287 runs from 7 matches at 57.40 (50s: 3). His strike rate is 192.61.

4s Singh makes these unique records as well As per Cricbuzz, Singh became just the 3rd player in IPL history to smash six fours in an over. He joined Ajinkya Rahane and Prithvi Shaw. Singh also smashed the 5th-highest individual score in PP overs. He managed 71 runs off 23 balls. Singh also recorded the joint 4th-fastest fifty for PBKS in the IPL off 18 balls. He equaled his own record.

Iyer Iyer gets past 4,000 runs in the IPL PBKS captain Iyer packed a punch with a match-winning 71* off 36 balls. He smoked 7 sixes and three fours. With this effort, he surpassed 4,000 runs in the IPL. He owns 4,010 runs from 140 matches at 35.48. This was his 31st fifty in the IPL. From 7 games this season, Iyer owns 279 runs at 69.75. He clocked his 4th fifty of the season from six innings.

Information Kuldeep fights for DC with two wickets Kuldeep Yadav picked 2/46 from his 4 overs. In 105 IPL games, the left-arm spinner now owns 109 wickets at 27.38. This season, he owns 7 scalps from 7 matches at 33.71.

Do you know? Points table: Toppers PBKS remain unbeaten this season In terms of the points table, toppers PBKS remain unbeaten this season. They own 13 points from 7 matches (W6 NR1). On the other hand, DC are 6th with three wins and 4 defeats from 7 games.