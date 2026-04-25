PBKS's Priyansh Arya completes 100 sixes in T20 cricket: Stats

Punjab Kings opener Priyansh Arya has completed 100 sixes in T20 cricket. The left-handed batter reached the milestone with his third maximum in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Chasing a mammoth target of 265, Arya was superb upfront and played his shots. Here are further details and the player's stats.

Knock Arya and Prabshimran Singh add 126 runs Arya went on to score a breezy 17-ball 43. He slammed 5 sixes and 2 fours. Alongside Prabhsimran Singh, the duo added 116 runs in the powerplay. In the 7th over, the slogging continued as Arya attacked Axar Patel before Singh also hit a four. However, the veteran left-arm spinner had the last laugh by dismissing Arya. DC were 126/1 with the batter's dismissal.

Numbers Over 1,550 runs in the format As per ESPNcricinfo, Arya took just 52 games and as many innings to complete 100 T20 sixes (now 102). He has also completed 150 fours. Overall, he has 1,573 runs in the format at 30-plus. His strike rate is a sensational 177-plus. Arya has touched the 50-run mark 10 times in T20 cricket, including two tons.

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