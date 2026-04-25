Rahul, Rana record second-highest partnership in IPL history: Stats

In a stunning display of batting prowess, KL Rahul and Nitish Rana scripted a historic partnership. The Delhi Capitals duo put together a mammoth 220-run partnership for the second wicket against Punjab Kings in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Saturday. Their stand is now the second-highest partnership for any wicket in IPL history. Here are further details.

Partnership milestones Second-highest partnership for any wicket in IPL The 220-run partnership between Rahul and Rana is now the second-highest in IPL history for any wicket, as per ESPNcricinfo. It surpassed the unbeaten 215-run stand by Royal Challengers Bengaluru legends AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli against Mumbai Indians in 2015. Meanwhile, De Villiers and Kohli also own the highest stand in IPL history, having added 229 runs against the now-defunct Gujarat Lions in 2016.

Record-breaking innings Rahul's record-breaking innings Rahul, who scored an unbeaten 152 off 67 balls, also set a new record for the highest score by an Indian in IPL history. His innings included 14 fours and nine sixes. The performance not only earned him his sixth IPL hundred but also made him the third-highest individual scorer in IPL history after Chris Gayle (175*) and Brendon McCullum (158*).

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Total DC's highest team total While Rahul made a record 152*, Nitish Rana made 91 off 44 balls. Their efforts helped Delhi Capitals post a mammoth total of 264/2 - the team's highest score and the seventh-highest overall in IPL history. Meanwhile, Rana and Rahul also became the first pair to register a 200-plus stand against PBKS. No other DC pair has recorded a 200-plus partnership to date.