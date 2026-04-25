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Nitish Rana completes 3,000 IPL runs with 91 versus PBKS 
Rana recorded his career-best IPL score (Image Source: X/@IPL)

Nitish Rana completes 3,000 IPL runs with 91 versus PBKS 

By Gaurav Tripathi
Apr 25, 2026
05:39 pm
What's the story

Delhi Capitals batter Nitish Rana missed out on his maiden hundred in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The southpaw scored 91 runs in the IPL 2026 affair against Punjab Kings at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium. The PBKS bowlers truly had a tough day at the office as Rana added a double-century stand with centurion KL Rahul. The former also went past 3,000 IPL runs.

Knock 

A stunning hand from Rana 

Rana arrived at three after Pathum Nissanka's (11) early departure. He joined forces with Rahul, and it was one-way traffic thereafter. The duo recorded a double-century stand as it was raining boundaries at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Rana, who seemed at the peak of his powers, was finally dismissed in the penultimate over. He made 91 runs off 44 balls.

Partnership 

Second-highest partnership in IPL history 

Rahul, who made a record 152*, added 220 runs with Rana. As per ESPNcricinfo, this is now the second-highest stand in IPL history. The duo is only behind Royal Challengers Bengaluru legends Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, who added 229 runs against the now-defunct Gujarat Lions in 2016. Meanwhile, the Rahul-Rana stand powered DC to their highest-ever IPL score (264/2).

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Stats 

3,000 IPL runs 

Rana smashed 11 fours and four sixes en route to his 44-ball 91 - his career-best IPL score. As mentioned, Rana also went past 3,000 IPL runs during his stay. Across 123 IPL games, Rana has raced to 3,021 runs at an average of 28.23 (SR: 138.19). Overall, this was his 22nd IPL fifty, and a second one this season.

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Numbers 

Fourth IPL fifty versus PBKS 

This was Rana's fourth fifty across 16 IPL games against PBKS, which took him to 387 runs at an average of 27.64 (SR: 155.42). With this knock, he has raced to a tally of 5,290 runs from 216 T20s at 28.75. This was his 36th fifty (100s: 1).

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