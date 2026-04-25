KL Rahul becomes fifth-highest run-getter in IPL history: Key stats 

Delhi Capitals opener KL Rahul has gone past MS Dhoni's tally of runs in the Indian Premier League. The star batter reached the milestone with his 13th run in the IPL 2026 affair against Punjab Kings at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi. Rahul went on to play a historic knock of 152* runs. Here are his stats.

Stats Rahul goes past Dhoni Dhoni, who is yet to play an IPL game this season, currently owns 5,439 runs from 278 games at an average of 38.30. As per ESPNcricinfo, Rahul took just 143 innings and 152 games to go past his tally. Virat Kohli (8,989), Rohit Sharma (7,183), Shikhar Dhawan (6,769), and David Warner (6,565) are now the only ones with more IPL runs than Rahul.

Tally Rahul surpassed Raina as well Rahul's 152-run innings came off 67 balls and was studded with 19 fours and a six. The batter has now raced to 5,579 runs in the league (50s: 42, 100s: 6). After going past Dhoni's tally, Rahul also surpassed Suresh Raina (5,528) to become the fifth-highest run-getter in the league. Rahul's average (46.88) is the best among batters with at least 2,500 IPL runs.

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Feat Rahul goes at par with Gayle Rahul now has six tons in the IPL, which is the joint-third-most for any batter along with Chris Gayle. The duo is only behind Jos Buttler (7) and Kohli (8). Meanwhile, Rahul now has two tons each for three teams - PBKS, DC, and Lucknow Super Giants. He became the first batter to hammer multiple IPL hundreds for three different sides.

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