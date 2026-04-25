IPL 2026, Prabhsimran Singh floors DC with 26-ball 76: Stats

Punjab Kings (PBKS) batter Prabhsimran Singh toyed with the Delhi Capitals (DC) bowlers in Match 35 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season on Saturday. Chasing a mammoth target of 265, Singh and fellow opener Priyansh Arya added 126 runs. Singh dominated the powerplay, scoring 71 runs off 23 balls. He was ultimately dismissed for 76 runs off 26 balls. Here's more.

Knock An exhibition of hitting at the Kotla Singh smashed Auqib Nabi for a six in the 1st over before tearing apart Mukesh Kumar next. The 4th over produced 27 runs with Singh hitting three sixes off Nabi. The sixth over saw him smash Mukesh Kumar for six fours. He brought up his fifty off 18 balls. DC hit back by dismissing Arya (43) and then Singh. Kuldeep Yadav dismissed the latter.

Record Singh enters unique list with six fours in an over As per Cricbuzz, Singh became just the 3rd player in IPL history to smash six fours in an over. Six fours in an over in the IPL: Ajinkya Rahane (RR) off S Aravind (RCB), Bengaluru, 2012 (14th over) Prithvi Shaw (DC) off Shivam Mavi (KKR), Ahmedabad, 2021 (1st over) Prabhsimran Singh (PBKS) off Mukesh Kumar (DC), Delhi, 2026 (6th over)

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Record (2) 5th-highest individual score in PP overs Singh also smashed the 5th-highest individual score in PP overs. Highest individual scores (PP overs) 87*(25) - Suresh Raina (CSK) vs PBKS, Mumbai WS, 2014 Q2 84*(26) - Travis Head (SRH) vs DC, Delhi, 2024 78*(24) - Jake Fraser-McGurk (DC) vs MI, Delhi, 2024 74*(25) - Adam Gilchrist (Deccan Chargers) vs DC, Centurion, 2009 SF 71*(23) - Prabhsimran Singh (PBKS) vs DC, Delhi, 2026

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Do you know? Joint 4th-fastest fifty for PBKS (by balls) Singh also recorded the joint 4th-fastest fifty for PBKS in the IPL off 18 balls. He equaled his own record. He had hit an 18-ball fifty against KKR in IPL 2024. KL Rahul holds the record, taking 14 balls for his fifty in 2018.

Stats 10th IPL fifty from the batter's blade Singh's knock was laced with 5 sixes and 9 fours. He had a strike rate of 292.31. With this knock, he has raced to 1,592 runs in the IPL from 58 matches at 28.94. This was his 10th IPL fifty (100s: 1). In the IPL 2026 season, he has amassed 287 runs from 7 matches at 57.40 (50s: 3). His strike rate is 192.61.