Which batter can hit India's next double-hundred in ODIs?
What's the story
In India's illustrious cricket history, the men's side has produced six ODI double-centurions, with Rohit Sharma leading the fray. The rise of high-scoring T20s has brought the range to reach the landmark even closer. The 50-over format, regardless of that, allows the batters to score heavily and bat deep. Here are the batters who could score India's next double-century in ODIs.
#1
Rohit Sharma
Why not start with the master of double-centuries himself?
Rohit has hit the mark thrice in ODIs. His 264 against Sri Lanka in the 2014 Kolkata ODI is the highest score in the format.
At 39, questions surround his long-term future with Team India.
However, his 138 (110) against England at Lord's this year showed he still has the appetite for daddy hundreds.
#2
Shubman Gill
India's ODI captain Shubman Gill is among the candidates to reach this landmark.
Like Rohit, the incumbent Indian skipper has also hit one, having smashed 208 off 149 balls against New Zealand in Hyderabad in 2023.
Gill is one of the most prolific run-scorers in ODIs. He averages a brilliant 60.33, the highest among Full Member side players in the format.
#3
Ishan Kishan
Like the two, Ishan Kishan also knows what it takes to reach the summit.
In 2022, the left-handed batter hammered 210 off just 131 balls against Bangladesh in Chattogram.
The left-hander completed the double-ton off 126 balls, making it the fastest in men's ODI history.
His attacking approach makes him capable of producing another huge innings.