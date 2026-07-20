1,000-plus runs, four centuries: Rohit Sharma's ODI record against England
What's the story
Star Indian batter Rohit Sharma finally silenced his critics with a fitting ODI century at Lord's. Amid growing speculation over his retirement, Rohit smashed an incredible 138 as India attempted to chase 388 against England in the ODI series decider. Despite India's 27-run defeat, Rohit entered the elite Lord's Honours Board. The 39-year-old, who broke several records, completed 1,000 ODI runs against England.
Numbers
His ODI numbers against England
In a stellar career of nearly two decades, Rohit has shown his class against England.
In 26 ODIs, the Hitman has racked up 1,021 runs at an average of 48.61. His tally includes a strike rate of 91.98.
Rohit has four centuries against the English side, the joint-most for India in the format, with former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh.
Information
Home vs away
According to ESPNcricinfo, Rohit averages 58.5 against the English side in England. With 585 runs, three of his four ODI tons against them have come away from home. Meanwhile, he has 436 runs from 13 ODIs at 39.63 against England at home.
Record
Most ODI tons for India in England
Overall, Rohit has a staggering ODI record in England (regardless of the side). He is India's highest run-scorer in this regard.
The former skipper has slammed 1,603 runs from 30 ODIs at a remarkable average of 64.12 in the nation. His tally includes 8 tons, the most for a visiting player in England.
Overall, only Joe Root has more ODI tons in England (10).
Do you know?
India's first ODI centurion at Lord's
As mentioned, Rohit became India's first centurion at Lord's in ODIs. According to ESPNcricinfo, his 138 is now India's highest ODI score against England in the nation. Rohit held the previous record, having scored an unbeaten 137 in Nottingham in 2018.
Career
A look at his career
Rohit, who unlocked numerous achievements at the Home of Cricket, completed his 34th ODI century.
He is only behind Sachin Tendulkar (49) and Virat Kohli (54) in terms of ODI tons.
Since making his ODI debut in 2007, the 39-year-old has tallied 11,895 runs from 288 ODIs at 48.95.
Rohit also owns three double-centuries and the highest individual score in the format (264).