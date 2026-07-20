Which batter has most ODI tons in a visiting country?
What's the story
Amid the growing speculations around his retirement, Rohit Sharma slammed an incredible ODI century at Lord's. Rohit smashed a resounding 138 (110) as India attempted to chase 388 against England in the ODI series decider. Despite India's 27-run defeat, Rohit entered the elite Lord's Honours Board. As per Cricbuzz, he became the batter with the most ODI tons in a visiting country.
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Rohit Sharma: 8 hundreds
As mentioned, Rohit now tops the century tally in a visiting nation.
In a stellar ODI career, the Hitman has raced to eight centuries and seven half-centuries in England, projecting a terrific conversion rate.
Rohit is India's highest run-scorer in England in the format. In 30 ODIs, he has racked up 1,603 runs at an average of 64.12 (SR: 91.54).
Information
Multiple players: 7 tons
At the Home of Cricket, Rohit broke a tie with several legends. The likes of Sachin Tendulkar (in the UAE), Saeed Anwar (in the UAE), AB de Villiers (in India), and Quinton de Kock (in India) are now behind Rohit with seven tons each.
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Rohit only behind Joe Root
On the overall tally, only Joe Root (10) has more ODI hundreds in England than Rohit. Rohit is tied at number two with Marcus Trescothick (8). Among Indians, Shikhar Dhawan trails Rohit with four tons in England.