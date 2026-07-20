Which batter has most ODI tons in a visiting country?

As mentioned, Rohit now tops the century tally in a visiting nation.

In a stellar ODI career, the Hitman has raced to eight centuries and seven half-centuries in England, projecting a terrific conversion rate.

Rohit is India's highest run-scorer in England in the format. In 30 ODIs, he has racked up 1,603 runs at an average of 64.12 (SR: 91.54).