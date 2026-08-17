IPL 2027: Who can be Mumbai Indians's next captain?

Rohit Sharma, who led MI to five IPL titles and commands immense respect in the dressing room, is a strong short-term option.

With 7,329 runs at 29.91, he is also the second-highest run-getter in the league's history.

However, with Rohit turning 40 during the next IPL, his form and fitness will also come into play.

He has been an 'Impact player' in many games in the last few seasons.