IPL 2027: Who can be Mumbai Indians's next captain?
What's the story
The Mumbai Indians (MI) franchise may be facing another leadership change ahead of the 2027 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Several reports suggest that current captain Hardik Pandya is likely to part ways with the team after a turbulent three-season leadership stint that failed to meet expectations. According to PTI, citing tournament sources, Pandya had expressed his mental exhaustion and desire to leave during IPL 2026. On this note, let's look at the candidates who can be MI's next skipper.
#1
Can Rohit be a short-term solution?
Rohit Sharma, who led MI to five IPL titles and commands immense respect in the dressing room, is a strong short-term option.
With 7,329 runs at 29.91, he is also the second-highest run-getter in the league's history.
However, with Rohit turning 40 during the next IPL, his form and fitness will also come into play.
He has been an 'Impact player' in many games in the last few seasons.
#2
Suryakumar Yadav can be a candidate
Suryakumar Yadav, the former captain of India's T20I side, is another strong contender for MI's captaincy.
He has been with the franchise for several years and understands its dressing-room culture and tactical setup.
A T20 World Cup trophy as captain strengthens his case as an experienced and low-risk leadership option capable of delivering immediate results.
However, SKY averaged just 20.76 in IPL 2026. He has also been dropped from India's T20I team.
These factors can go against him.
#3
Jasprit Bumrah is a dark horse
Jasprit Bumrah, one of MI's most experienced players and a premier fast bowler in world cricket, is also a strong leadership contender.
He has captaincy experience with the Indian team and recently served as a stand-in captain during an IPL 2026 match.
Though his calm demeanor and long association with MI strengthen his case, his history with back issues can also come into consideration.
With an ODI World Cup taking place next year, Bumrah is highly unlikely to feature in all IPL 2027 matches.
#2
Tilak Varma can be the future
Tilak Varma, a 23-year-old left-handed batsman, has become one of MI's most reliable Indian batters in recent seasons.
His 1,858 runs for MI have come at an average of 35.73 and a strike rate of 144.70.
Notably, he is also now India's full-time vice-captain in T20Is.
As he has been with MI since the 2022 season, the team management has several strong reasons to consider the young southpaw for the role.
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Conclusion: Who should get the job?
With Rohit being 39 and SKY just being a tad below 36, they are unlikely to stay around for a long time. Their form and fitness have also been questioned recently. Meanwhile, Bumrah's availability for the entire season cannot be certain. Hence, the 23-year-old Tilak, who has already tasted significant success in T20 cricket, should be Hardik's successor, given the latter bows out.