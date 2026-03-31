Who is Gujarat Titans's new fast bowler Ashok Sharma?

The Gujarat Titans have introduced a fresh face into their bowling attack, Ashok Sharma. The 23-year-old fast bowler made his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut in GT's 2026 season opener against Punjab Kings on Tuesday. He was picked up for ₹90 lakh at the Abu Dhabi auction after an impressive domestic season with Rajasthan.

Career trajectory Who is Ashok Sharma? Ashok, who is in his first season of senior cricket, was sensational for Rajasthan in the 2025-26 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The right-arm pacer topped the wicket charts with 22 wickets from 10 games at an average of 15.63 and an economy rate of 9.25. This tournament marked the pacer's professional T20 debut. He claimed two four-wicket hauls in the season. The match against PBKS marked Ashok's maiden T20 match outside SMAT.

Performance highlights His domestic T20 career Ashok made a mark in domestic T20 cricket by taking three wickets on his debut against Tamil Nadu. He also took two wickets against Tripura and had a brilliant outing against Karnataka with figures of 3/43. The right-arm fast bowler, who can bowl at speeds up to 150km/h, has previously been a net bowler for Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals. He also owns 14 First-Class wickets and 13 List A scalps.

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