Who is Mumbai all-rounder Suryansh Shedge? Decoding his numbers
What's the story
India's T20I squad for the upcoming tour of Ireland and England has seen a major change, with Mumbai all-rounder Suryansh Shedge being called up as a replacement for the injured Nitish Kumar Reddy. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed the development on Tuesday. This comes after Reddy was ruled out due to a left quadriceps injury. Have a look at Suryansh Shedge's journey so far.
Rising star
Shedge rewarded for his domestic performances
Shedge's selection comes after a successful tour with India A in the Sri Lanka Tri-Nation A series. He scored 147 runs from five matches, batting in the middle order, including a half-century (72). His strike rate was also impressive (120.49). Shedge, a potent right-arm seamer, also took two wickets (ER: 6.04). In IPL 2026, the all-rounder played some vital cameos for Punjab Kings (PBKS).
Information
Stellar SMAT campaign for Mumbai
Shedge had a stellar 2024/25 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy campaign for champions Mumbai, where he smashed 131 runs at an impressive strike rate of 251.92 as a finisher. He also took eight wickets at an average of 23.00 (ER: 9.27).
Numbers
Overall numbers of Shedge
Shedge, who was born on January 29, 2003, has featured in 8 First-Class, 15 List A, and 30 T20 games so far. His debut in the senior domestic circuit was during the 2023/24 Ranji Trophy. From 23 T20 innings, the 23-year-old has scored 356 runs at a strike rate of 178.89. Known for his finishing, he has smashed 29 sixes. Shedge also has 13 T20 wickets.