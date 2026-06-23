Shedge has been in fine form in domestic cricket

Who is Mumbai all-rounder Suryansh Shedge? Decoding his numbers

By Parth Dhall 05:46 pm Jun 23, 202605:46 pm

What's the story

India's T20I squad for the upcoming tour of Ireland and England has seen a major change, with Mumbai all-rounder Suryansh Shedge being called up as a replacement for the injured Nitish Kumar Reddy. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed the development on Tuesday. This comes after Reddy was ruled out due to a left quadriceps injury. Have a look at Suryansh Shedge's journey so far.