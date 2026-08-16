Devdutt Padikkal vs Sai Sudharsan: India's ideal No. 3 (Tests)
What's the story
Devdutt Padikkal, India's latest No. 3 batter in Tests, made a strong case for his permanent inclusion in the Playing XI with an impressive century during the Galle Test against Sri Lanka. The left-handed batter capitalized on the opportunity after Sai Sudharsan, who has been India's mainstay in the top order, was ruled out due to a stress fracture of the toe. In Galle, Padikkal scored a brilliant and career-best 167.
Batting technique
Padikkal's batting blend shines in Galle
Padikkal's batting style is a blend of traditional and modern techniques.
He is known for his ability to score quickly while maintaining a strong defense.
This was evident in Galle, where he showcased decisive footwork against Sri Lanka's spinners, despite the pitch offering turn.
His skillful use of wrists brought relief to the Indian batting line-up, which has been struggling against spin of late.
Career progression
Padikkal's journey in Test cricket
Padikkal's journey to Test cricket has been a long one. He made his debut against England in Dharamsala and scored a half-century.
However, with Sudharsan at No. 3 and a packed middle order, he had to sit out before getting another chance.
Having scored a fine 167, the former has raced to 257 runs from three Tests at an average of 64.25.
Selection challenge
What about Sai Sudharsan?
With Padikkal's impressive performance, India now face a selection dilemma for their top order.
Sudharsan, who is yet to recover from his injury, has been in decent touch with multiple 50-plus scores in his last five Test innings. He also scored successive tons for India A against Sri Lanka A in June-July.
Sudharsan currently has 383 runs from seven Tests at 31.91, including three half-centuries. He is yet to score a ton.
Technique
Difference in techniques
Both Sudharsan and Padikkal are tall left-handed batters who play spin well. However, their techniques are different.
Sudharsan has more of an old-school method, which helps him play late. He usually takes his time and waits for the bowler to make a mistake.
Meanwhile, Padikkal has a high backlift like Yuvraj Singh's. His technique is also well suited to pace and bounce.