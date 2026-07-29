Australia call for larger squads at 2027 ODI World Cup
What's the story
Australia's head coach Andrew McDonald has called for an increase in squad sizes for the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup. The call comes after the ICC announced a new structure for the tournament earlier this month. The 2027 edition, to be co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia, will feature 14 teams and introduce a Super Series round before group stages.
Injury concerns
Here's the reason
Australia have been pushing for larger squad sizes at World Cups, given their history of managing injury concerns in the 2019 and 2023 editions.
This is especially true considering they played five matches with only 14 fit players available in the last tournament.
McDonald reiterated his stance on SEN radio, emphasizing that teams should have larger squads to accommodate more games in this edition.
Squad size debate
Dilemma of having 15-player squads
McDonald argued that if it's going to be a pinnacle event, we need to consider what our squad sizes look like.
He recalled the dilemma of having a 15-player squad for the last World Cup and how injuries left them with only 12-13 players to select from early on in their tournament.
He stressed that this could affect teams' ability to play or structure up as they want.
Future planning
Australia managing players' workloads
As they prepare for the 2027 World Cup, Australia are cautious about their squad's fitness levels.
They are set to play several Test series in the 14 months leading up to the tournament.
ODI skipper Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, and Cameron Green are likely to feature in most of these Tests as well as the ODI World Cup.
ICC response
ICC likely to stick with current squad sizes
The ICC is likely to stick with 15-person squads but will ensure the schedule allows a minimum of two-day breaks for every team between their matches.
McDonald also expressed his views on the tournament structure, saying it penalizes Associate nations a bit.
He had hoped there would be more Associate nations at this 50-over World Cup, given their growth within the T20 landscape.