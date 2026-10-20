Did India struggle in overseas Tests under MS Dhoni? Stats

Before Virat Kohli, Dhoni was India's most successful Test captain.

Between 2008 and 2014, the latter won 27 of his 60 Tests as captain. While India lost 18 Tests under him, 15 of them were drawn.

However, Dhoni's captaincy record in away Tests remains dismal. According to Cricinfo, India won only six of their 30 away Tests under him (lost 15 and drawn nine).