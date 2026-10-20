Did India struggle in overseas Tests under MS Dhoni? Stats
What's the story
MS Dhoni is among the veterans who revolutionized Indian cricket with his acclaimed Midas touch. The 45-year-old is the only captain to win each of the three limited-overs ICC trophies. Over the years, Dhoni earned a reputation as an astute leader across formats. However, that status came with some flaws that were often exposed in overseas Tests. Here are the key numbers.
Captaincy
Only six wins in 30 away Tests
Before Virat Kohli, Dhoni was India's most successful Test captain.
Between 2008 and 2014, the latter won 27 of his 60 Tests as captain. While India lost 18 Tests under him, 15 of them were drawn.
However, Dhoni's captaincy record in away Tests remains dismal. According to Cricinfo, India won only six of their 30 away Tests under him (lost 15 and drawn nine).
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Dhoni's unique feat in NZ
Despite this, Dhoni achieved a feat only one other Indian captain has in Test history. In 2009, he led India to a 1-0 Test series win in New Zealand. The first and only other Indian captain to do so was Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi (1967-68).
Losses
Series of defeats in SENA nations
In Dhoni's leadership, India lost 14 of their 23 Tests in SENA nations (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia).
This included the dreadful run between 2011 and 2012, when India suffered whitewashes in England (0-4) and Australia (0-4).
India's only two SENA wins under Dhoni came in 2014 (Lord's) and 2010 (Durban).
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Lacking firepower in bowling
Dhoni's failures as Test captain overseas were often attributed to the lack of consistent fast bowlers. Under him, India's bowling average was 35.36, the second-lowest under an Indian captain in Tests since 1990, as per Cricinfo.