Before the trophies: How MS Dhoni became India's captain
What's the story
Every year, September brings back the memories of a young wicketkeeper from Ranchi leading Team India for the first time. In 2007, MS Dhoni took over the mantle at the inaugural ICC T20 World Cup in South Africa. The rest is history! Notably, Dhoni was not the obvious choice when India needed a new captain. So, why was he chosen for the job?
Context
Why does this story matter?
Not many are destined to win each of the three limited-overs ICC trophies, that too while leading. He is the only captain to win these titles.
Dhoni's uncanny outlook on the game puts him in a different league. His out-of-the-box captaincy continued to make headlines throughout his career.
Dhoni, who wasn't in the initial reckoning, is now among the veterans who revolutionized Indian cricket.
Backing
Who backed Dhoni's leadership?
After the disastrous 2007 ODI World Cup campaign, Rahul Dravid had stepped down as India's captain.
Sharad Pawar, the then BCCI president, approached Sachin Tendulkar, expecting him to take charge.
However, Tendulkar instead pointed toward Dhoni, who he believed was fit for the role.
Notably, Tendulkar observed Dhoni's "cricketing brain" while standing with him in the slip cordon.
Selection
How Dhoni outclassed other potential candidates
Dilip Vengsarkar, the chairman of the national selection committee back then, later revealed that both Yuvraj Singh and Virender Sehwag were also in the race for white-ball captaincy.
However, Dhoni's body language and approach set him apart.
In a 2013 interview with The Telegraph, Vengsarkar said, "Yes, that was there as well... Dhoni didn't lose composure and had a presence. He remains that way."
Timing
Timing worked in Dhoni's favor
The timing also worked in Dhoni's favor!
Dravid, Tendulkar, and Sourav Ganguly all missed the inaugural T20 World Cup, allowing selectors to send a younger side to South Africa.
It was all destined as Dhoni's brigade dramatically lifted the coveted cup. Later, he led India to a historic ODI tri-series win in Australia.
Dhoni, thereafter, took over the Test captaincy from Anil Kumble, who retired.
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Most internationals as captain
Dhoni led India full-time for nearly a decade, starting in 2007. He captained 332 internationals, the most for a player. Ricky Ponting (324) and Stephen Fleming (303) are the only other players to have led in 300-plus internationals.