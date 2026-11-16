3 reasons why Ravindra Jadeja is cricket's ultimate package
What's the story
Mohit Ulva's heroics in the thrilling Under-19 Asia Cup 2026 final against Pakistan brought India a memorable title. After the match, the youngster shared a developmental connection with star Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. Interestingly, both players have been groomed by coach Mahendrasinh Chauhan. While Ulva has a long road ahead, Jadeja went on to become one of the most valuable all-rounders across formats. Here are three reasons why Jadeja is cricket's ultimate package.
#1
Among India's most impactful Test all-rounders
Jadeja's Test record as an all-rounder deserves a special mention.
The southpaw has scored over 4,000 runs and taken more than 300 wickets, joining a rare group to reach both milestones. Only Kapil Dev has reached this landmark, other than Jadeja, among Indians.
Averaging 37.81, Jadeja can bat across situations and phases. Add his meticulous left-arm spin to it (Bowling average: 25.30).
#2
Contributing across formats
Jadeja's impact extends beyond whites, with contributions in ODIs, T20Is, and the Indian Premier League (IPL).
Notably, Jadeja has over 4,000 runs each in both List and T20 cricket. He also has 544 wickets combined in the two formats.
Although Jadeja's role has reduced in white-ball cricket, his ability to perform multiple roles makes him flexible and a prized asset for any team.
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A live wire!
Jadeja is regarded as one of the finest fielders in the sport's history. His speed, reflexes, and accurate throwing arm make him dangerous across fielding positions. While Jadeja hardly drops any catches, his direct-hit run-outs have no substitute. His fielding can alone shift a match's momentum.