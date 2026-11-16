3 reasons why Ravindra Jadeja is cricket's ultimate package

Jadeja's Test record as an all-rounder deserves a special mention.

The southpaw has scored over 4,000 runs and taken more than 300 wickets, joining a rare group to reach both milestones. Only Kapil Dev has reached this landmark, other than Jadeja, among Indians.

Averaging 37.81, Jadeja can bat across situations and phases. Add his meticulous left-arm spin to it (Bowling average: 25.30).