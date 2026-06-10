Why Shaheen Afridi could miss upcoming Tests for Pakistan

Career stats

Heavy workload for Afridi

Since making his debut in 2018, Afridi has played just 34 Tests, taking 126 wickets. However, he has also played a lot of white-ball cricket since his debut, with 77 ODIs and 103 T20Is under his belt. Despite this heavy workload, the selectors have kept him out of the Test side for some time now. Since December 2023, Afridi has featured in only seven of Pakistan's 17 Tests.