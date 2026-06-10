Why Shaheen Afridi could miss upcoming Tests for Pakistan
What's the story
Pakistan's seasoned pacer, Shaheen Afridi, is likely to be excluded from the upcoming Test series in West Indies and England. According to a PTI report, the decision comes as part of a strategy to manage his workload more effectively. The move has reportedly left Afridi unhappy as he is keen on playing more Test matches at this stage of his career.
Tour details
Pakistan's Test schedule
Pakistan are set to play two Tests in Tarouba (from July 25) and Port of Spain (from August 2) on their Caribbean tour. The team will then head to England for a three-Test series starting August 19. Despite leading the national ODI squad, Afridi's participation in these matches remains uncertain due to workload management considerations.
Career stats
Heavy workload for Afridi
Since making his debut in 2018, Afridi has played just 34 Tests, taking 126 wickets. However, he has also played a lot of white-ball cricket since his debut, with 77 ODIs and 103 T20Is under his belt. Despite this heavy workload, the selectors have kept him out of the Test side for some time now. Since December 2023, Afridi has featured in only seven of Pakistan's 17 Tests.
Selection strategy
Other pacers to be given opportunities
A source told PTI that the selectors have also opted to give other pacers, who have been performing well in domestic cricket, more opportunities to play in Test matches. These include Muhammad Ali, Muhammad Abbas, and Khurrum Shehzad. The decision is part of a broader strategy to manage Afridi's workload and keep him focused on white-ball cricket for the time being.