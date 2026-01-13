WI's squad for Afghanistan T20Is: Shamar Joseph, Evin Lewis return

West Indies have announced their 16-member squad for the impending three-match T20I series against Afghanistan in Dubai, starting January 19. The team sees the return of fast bowler Shamar Joseph, who has been out since September, and opener Evin Lewis , who last played in August of the previous year. The likes of Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, and Romario Shepherd have been rested as part of workload management.

Leadership change Brandon King to lead in Shai Hope's absence With T20I captain Shai Hope unavailable due to his SA20 commitments, West Indies have appointed Brandon King as the stand-in skipper. King has previously led the Windies in T20Is during a series against South Africa in 2024 at home. He was impressive with scores of 79, 36, and 44 with the bat.

New addition Quentin Sampson earns maiden call-up The squad also includes a fresh face, Quentin Sampson, who has received his first international call-up. He had an impressive run in the 2025 Caribbean Premier League (CPL). According to ESPNcricinfo, Sampson was Guyana Amazon Warriors' third-highest run-scorer, finishing with a strike rate of 151.57. Notably, Sampson replaced the dangerous Rovman Powell.

Injury comeback Shamar Joseph's long-awaited return Shamar Joseph, a 26-year-old seamer, is also making his long-awaited return to international cricket after missing the Test series in India due to an injury. He was supposed to make his comeback in October last year but faced a setback when he felt "discomfort in his shoulder" during training. Despite being with the squad, he missed the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh in Dhaka due to this issue.

Player updates Lewis's return; Joseph continues to recover Evin Lewis, who last played for West Indies in August 2025, is also making a comeback from injury. He has had a decent run in the CPL and Abu Dhabi T10 leagues. However, fast bowler Alzarri Joseph has been left out as he continues to recover from an injury he suffered late in 2025. CWI said he has shown "encouraging progress" but will remain under medical assessment before any decision is made regarding his 2026 ICC T20 World Cup spot.