Daren Sammy urges WI players to focus amid contract issues
What's the story
West Indies head coach Daren Sammy has urged his players to end the 2025-27 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle on a high note. He believes that strong performances in the upcoming matches could give them an upper hand in negotiations with Cricket West Indies (CWI). The call comes after CWI announced major changes to address a financial and competitive crisis, including a 25% cut in international players' retainer fees.
Focus shift
Focus on the field
Despite the ongoing contract issues, Sammy is more concerned about his team's on-field performance.
Ahead of WI's Test series in Bangladesh, he said, "I don't think it's a conversation that's in the dressing room now, but we are aware."
The coach challenged his players to improve their position for negotiations and attract sponsors through their performances.
He hopes that a strong showing in Bangladesh will help them achieve this goal.
Goal setting
High stakes for both teams
Sammy acknowledged the high stakes for both teams in the upcoming series.
Bangladesh, currently fourth in the WTC standings, are looking to secure maximum points and strengthen their chances of reaching the final.
Meanwhile, the Windies hope to improve from their eighth-place finishes in previous cycles.
"We're right where we wanted to be," Sammy said about his team's position at this stage of the championship.
Player readiness
Hope's absence an opportunity for others, says Sammy
Sammy expressed confidence in his squad's ability to perform despite the absence of in-form player Shai Hope.
He said, "We miss Shai Hope, but it's an opportunity for somebody else to step up and make a name for themselves."
The coach also gave a positive update on speedster Shamar Joseph's availability for the opening Test, which is set to begin at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on October 28.
Information
WI's record in WTC
West Indies, once the sport's powerhouse, finished eighth in the first three nine-team WTC cycles. They occupy the same spot in the current table with just two wins from 12 games. With eight defeats and two draws, WI have a points percentage of 20.83.