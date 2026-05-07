Australian players to continue in IPL despite Pakistan ODI series
What's the story
Cricket Australia (CA) has confirmed that its players will not be leaving the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the upcoming ODI series against Pakistan. A CA spokesperson told Cricbuzz the same, stating that the "Australian players will still be in the IPL and will complete their commitments." Currently, over 10 Australians are playing in the IPL. Earlier, Pakistan confirmed a three-match ODI series against Australia later this month.
Schedule conflict
Series announcement with PCB-CA joint statement
The announcement comes after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Cricket Australia jointly announced a three-match ODI series. It will be Australia's first bilateral ODI series in the nation in four years. The matches are scheduled for May 30, June 2, and June 4, with Australian players arriving in Islamabad on May 23. This schedule overlaps with the IPL's business end as the league concludes on May 31 in Ahmedabad.
Player commitments
Australians currently playing in IPL
Among the Australians currently playing in the IPL are captain Pat Cummins, who is leading Sunrisers Hyderabad after joining late. Other players include Travis Head (SRH), Tim David (RCB), Josh Hazlewood (RCB), Xavier Bartlett (PBKS), Cooper Connolly (PBKS), Marcus Stoinis (PBKS), Josh Inglis (LSG), Cameron Green (KKR), Mitchell Starc (DC), and Matthew Short (CSK). The league phase of IPL will end on May 24.