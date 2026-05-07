Several Australian players are playing in the IPL

Australian players to continue in IPL despite Pakistan ODI series

By Parth Dhall 12:41 pm May 07, 202612:41 pm

What's the story

Cricket Australia (CA) has confirmed that its players will not be leaving the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the upcoming ODI series against Pakistan. A CA spokesperson told Cricbuzz the same, stating that the "Australian players will still be in the IPL and will complete their commitments." Currently, over 10 Australians are playing in the IPL. Earlier, Pakistan confirmed a three-match ODI series against Australia later this month.