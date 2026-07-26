What lies ahead for Hardik Pandya in ODIs? Details here
What's the story
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is not prioritizing the selection of star all-rounder Hardik Pandya for every bilateral ODI series. The decision comes as the board focuses on his long-term fitness and recovery from a recent injury. The main goal is to have a fully fit and high-performing Hardik ready for the 2027 ODI World Cup. Here are further details.
Recovery status
Hardik's injury update and recovery process
Hardik has been plagued by several injuries since the latter stages of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season.
His latest quadriceps sprain kept him out of India's ODI series against Afghanistan and England. However, his recovery is reportedly back on track.
A report from RevSportz revealed that despite some minor hiccups, Hardik is close to peak fitness and working toward achieving an optimum level of performance for the 2027 World Cup.
Recovery program
Performance block program for Hardik
The BCCI is closely monitoring Hardik's recovery, who has been on a "performance block" program. This initiative emphasizes his long-term fitness rather than a return for any specific series.
A source told RevSportz, "Hardik's recovery had a few hiccups, but it's absolutely fine now."
The board reportedly isn't worried about his selection for bilateral series at this time.
Credentials
Hardik important for team balance
The source further added, "Given his injury record, bilateral white-ball series are not a priority for him at the moment."
It was also revealed that if he plays in the next year leading up to the World Cup, it would be mostly in the 50-over format.
Hardik's inclusion boosts India as he dishes out versatile knocks and impactful bowling spells.
As of now, the all-rounder has scored 1,904 runs and taken 91 wickets from 94 ODIs for India.