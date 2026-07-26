What lies ahead for Hardik Pandya in ODIs? Details here

Hardik has been plagued by several injuries since the latter stages of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season.

His latest quadriceps sprain kept him out of India's ODI series against Afghanistan and England. However, his recovery is reportedly back on track.

A report from RevSportz revealed that despite some minor hiccups, Hardik is close to peak fitness and working toward achieving an optimum level of performance for the 2027 World Cup.