Will Jacks becomes highest run-getter in The Hundred history: Stats 

Jacks has been in exceptional form this season, scoring 195 runs from five matches at an average of 39 (SR: 154.76).

His last three scores read 62, 65, and 54.

Coming to his overall T20 stats, Jacks has clocked 6,892 runs from 273 games at an average and strike rate of 29.70 and 156.81, respectively (100s: 5, 50s: 47).

With his off-spin, he has also claimed 100 T20 wickets at an economy of 7.65.

15 of his scalps have come in The Hundred.