Will Jacks becomes highest run-getter in The Hundred history: Stats
What's the story
MI London secured a commanding 45-run victory over Manchester Super Giants in The Hundred tournament at Kia Oval. The win was largely due to a brilliant five-wicket haul from Rashid Khan. MI London were also powered by Will Jacks's third successive half-century of the season. With his 62 against the Super Giants, Jacks also became the highest run-getter in The Hundred history. Here we look at his stats and records.
Batting blitz
Jacks & Rashid power MI London to triumph
Jacks's aggressive batting helped MI London post their highest powerplay score of the season - 183/6.
The opener scored a quickfire 62 off just 31 balls, hitting six sixes and three fours in the process.
Jacks dominated a 72-run stand with James Vince (29) before further adding 38 runs alongside Nicholas Pooran (54).
Rashid then claimed five wickets with the ball as the Super Giants were folded for 138.
Record
Jacks goes past Duckett
Jacks has been a consistent performer in The Hundred, having raced to 1,260 runs across 47 matches at an average of 28, as per Cricinfo.
His strike rate is a stunning 159.29. The tally includes nine 50-plus scores (100: 1).
Jacks went past Ben Duckett's tally of 1,254 runs to top the list.
Playing for Trent Rockets, the latter played a 64-run knock against Sunrisers Leeds earlier in the day.
Camaign
Sensational run this season
Jacks has been in exceptional form this season, scoring 195 runs from five matches at an average of 39 (SR: 154.76).
His last three scores read 62, 65, and 54.
Coming to his overall T20 stats, Jacks has clocked 6,892 runs from 273 games at an average and strike rate of 29.70 and 156.81, respectively (100s: 5, 50s: 47).
With his off-spin, he has also claimed 100 T20 wickets at an economy of 7.65.
15 of his scalps have come in The Hundred.