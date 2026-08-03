The Hundred: Rashid Khan claims his fifth T20 five-wicket haul
What's the story
MI London secured a resounding 45-run victory over Manchester Super Giants in the latest edition of the Men's Hundred tournament. The match, played at The Oval, saw MI London post their highest total of the season with 183 runs for six wickets. Rashid Khan then starred for them with the ball, taking five wickets for just 17 runs. Here we look at his performance and stats.
Bowling brilliance
Rashid Khan's bowling turns the tide
The Super Giants started their chase on a strong note, with the openers adding 59 runs in just 30 balls.
Aiden Markram was the main contributor to this opening stand, scoring a quickfire 50 off just 26 balls.
However, Rashid's exceptional bowling turned the tide of the match as he dismissed Tim Seifert and Jos Buttler in quick succession.
Match summary
Rashid's 5-wicket haul secures comprehensive win for MI
Rashid's stellar performance continued as he dismissed Heinrich Klaasen, reducing the Super Giants to 109 for six.
Tom Moores and Liam Dawson were his other victims as the Super Giants were folded for 138.
The leggie's 20 balls in the game resulted in 17 runs and five wickets.
The Hundred
Rashid clocked these numbers
As per Cricinfo, Rashid recorded the fifth-best returns by a bowler in The Hundred history.
Among spinners, Rashid is only second to Calvin Harrison, who recorded 5/11 against Northern Superchargers in the 2023 season.
Overall, the former has raced to 43 wickets across 27 games in the competition at 16.83 (4W: 1, 5W: 1, ER: 8.27).
His five outings this season have resulted in seven wickets (ER: 7.64).
Career
Only bowler with 700-plus T20 wickets
Rashid happens to be the only bowler with 700-plus T20 scalps.
With his latest spell, he has raced to 736 wickets in 547 encounters at an average of 18.72. His tally includes an economy rate of 6.67.
The tally now includes five five-wicket hauls and 19 four-fers,
His closest rival in terms of wickets is Sunil Narine, who boasts 646 scalps.