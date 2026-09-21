Typhoon Dujuan threatens India's first-ever T20I match against Japan
What's the story
India's first-ever T20I match against Japan is under threat from Typhoon Dujuan, the 25th such storm of the year. The Indian cricket team had to cancel its pre-match practice session in Sano on Monday due to rain. The typhoon is expected to pass near the Boso Peninsula east of Tokyo until Monday evening, with up to 300mm of rain expected in Kanto region till Tuesday morning.
Weather outlook
Weather forecast for Tuesday
The match-day weather forecast is cautiously optimistic, with overcast skies and a 25-35% chance of rain throughout the day.
The game is scheduled to start at 1:00pm local time (9:30am IST). However, Japan's T20I against Hong Kong at the same venue was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain.
A wet outfield could also delay the toss for India's match against Japan.
Event rescheduling
Equestrian events at Asian Games postponed
The Asian Games were also disrupted by Typhoon Dujuan, leading to the postponement of equestrian events until Tuesday.
The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) has warned that heavy rain could worsen as the typhoon nears the Kanto region.
This area includes Tokyo and surrounding prefectures where India's T20I against Japan is scheduled to take place on Tuesday.
Impact assessment
Flights and video game trade fair affected
Typhoon Dujuan has already caused the cancelation of at least 275 flights across Japan on Monday.
The storm's strong winds also led to the early closure of Tokyo Game Show, one of the world's largest video game trade fairs.
Japan Airlines canceled 120 domestic and 15 international flights while All Nippon Airways canceled 140 domestic flights due to the typhoon.