Will legend Roger Federer return to ATP Tour? He answers
What's the story
Tennis legend Roger Federer is set to make his long-awaited return to the US Open. The Swiss maestro will take on Andy Roddick in a one-set singles exhibition at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Tuesday night. He will also team up with John McEnroe against Roddick and Andre Agassi. This will be his first appearance at the tournament since 2019. Despite being away from competitive tennis for five years, Federer's popularity remains undiminished among fans.
Mixed feelings
Federer excited for his US Open return
Federer expressed a mix of excitement and uncertainty ahead of his return to the US Open.
He said, "I haven't played a singles set in, I don't know, [Hubert] Hurkacz at Wimbledon maybe, so it's been five years."
The tennis legend admitted he was unsure about how things would go but was happy to be back at Arthur Ashe Stadium, where he has had many beautiful moments in the past.
No comebacks
Full-time return to tennis ruled out for Federer
Despite his return to the US Open, Federer has ruled out a full-time return to competitive tennis. He said, "No, no, no, no. No, not at all."
The 20-time Grand Slam singles champion is still fit at 45 and enjoys working out in the gym but spends long stretches away from the court.
His trip to New York is just a stopover on his way to Newport, where he will be inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame.
Injury struggles
Federer's last appearance at the US Open
Federer's last match at the US Open was in 2019 when he lost to Grigor Dimitrov in the quarter-finals.
He had reached the French Open semi-finals and Wimbledon final earlier that year but suffered a knee injury that forced him to have two surgeries in 2020.
He returned for the French Open in 2021 but withdrew before his fourth-round match.
Numbers
Federer's stellar numbers
Federer has the joint-most US Open men's singles titles in the Open Era (5), with Pete Sampras and Jimmy Connors.
The Swiss ace won five successive US Open honors (2004-08).
Overall, Federer bowed out with 20 Grand Slam singles titles, including a record eight at Wimbledon.
He had a win percentage of 86 with a 369-60 record.