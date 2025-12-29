Will Shadab Khan return to BBL after national duty?

Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan is set to leave the Sydney Thunder camp on January 4. The move comes as he has been recalled for national duty after a six-month hiatus. He will represent Pakistan in a three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, starting January 7 in Dambulla. Shadab last played for Pakistan in June against Bangladesh before suffering a shoulder injury that required surgery and kept him out of the Asia Cup.

Player's journey Shadab's return to national duty and BBL performance Shadab's impressive performances for Sydney Thunder have highlighted his form ahead of the SL series and the upcoming T20 World Cup. He has played four matches in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) season, taking six wickets at an economy rate of 7.80, including a best of 4/24 against Brisbane Heat. With the bat, he has scored 100 runs in three innings with a top score of 31 against the Sydney Sixers.

Return plans Shadab's future with Sydney Thunder Sydney Thunder has confirmed that Shadab will leave for national duty on January 4 but will rejoin them on January 16 for the Sunday Smash at the SCG after completing the SL series. "Shadab has been outstanding for us this season and we're excited to see him earn another opportunity with Pakistan. Representing your country is always a huge honor," said Trent Copeland, ST General Manager of the Sydney sixers.