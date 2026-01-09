New Zealand's Will Young hopes to achieve success versus India

New Zealand 's Will Young, one of the senior players in the touring party, has expressed his desire to achieve success in their upcoming ODI series against India , inspired by their historic Test series victory in India in 2024. The Black Caps had achieved a remarkable feat by whitewashing India 3-0 in a three-match Test series on Indian soil for the first time ever. Now, as they prepare for an ODI series, Young is hopeful that their new-look team can achieve similar success.

Career highlight Young reflects on defining moment in career Young, who was named Player of the Series for his stellar batting performance during the historic Test series win in India, has called it a defining moment of his career. He said that performing in Indian conditions against a strong opponent is something he cherishes. "That series is right at the top for me," Young said while speaking with reporters at Baroda Cricket Association Stadium.

Series significance Young acknowledges ODI series amid T20 World Cup With the T20 World Cup just weeks away, Young acknowledged that the importance of the ODI series could be overshadowed. He said, "Especially with the T20 World Cup around the corner, it is easy for a series like this to get lost in the bigger context." However, he stressed on staying grounded and focusing on playing against an incredible Indian side.

Information 'The dream is to win another series in India' "Obviously, it's a different format from the last time we were here, but the Black Caps have played some great one-day cricket at home against England and the West Indies," said Young. "It's a great opportunity to come over to India with a slightly different side. The dream is to win another series over here in India."