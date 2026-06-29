Wimbledon 2026: Aryna Sabalenka reaches second round with Kostovic scalp
What's the story
Top seed Aryna Sabalenka reached the 2026 Wimbledon second round after beating Serbia's Teodora Kostovic. Sabalenka's first-round women's singles win was straightforward as she won 6-2, 6-3 after just over an hour on Centre Court. The four-time Major champion, who has reached three Wimbledon semi-finals, claimed her 17th win at the grass-court Slam. Here are the key stats.
Stats
A look at match stats
Sabalenka won a total of 60 points and 22 winners in the match. She served five aces compared to Kostovic's four. The Belarusian had a win percentage of 83 and 55 on her first and second serves, respectively. She won 73% of her net points. Kostovic had more unforced errors (16) than Sabalenka (11). Both of them recorded a double-fault each.
Record
Unbeaten against qualifiers
As per Opta, Sabalenka remains undefeated against qualifiers (12-0) at Grand Slams. She is yet to drop a set. The world number one has raced to a 17-6 win-loss record at Wimbledon. She reached the semi-final last year. Sabalenka, who hasn't won the grass-court Slam so far, is now 111-28 at Grand Slams (women's singles).
Information
Most straight-set wins in 2026
According to Opta, Sabalenka now has the most straight-set wins on the WTA Tour in 2026 (30). The 28-year-old is 34-5 in the season, having won three titles. She will next face McCartney Kessler, who thrashed Oleksandra Olinynkova 6-0, 6-0.