Wimbledon 2026: Aryna Sabalenka reaches second round with Kostovic scalp

Stats

A look at match stats

Sabalenka won a total of 60 points and 22 winners in the match. She served five aces compared to Kostovic's four. The Belarusian had a win percentage of 83 and 55 on her first and second serves, respectively. She won 73% of her net points. Kostovic had more unforced errors (16) than Sabalenka (11). Both of them recorded a double-fault each.