Wimbledon 2026: Aryna Sabalenka saves four set points against Kessler
What's the story
Top seed Aryna Sabalenka reached the 2026 Wimbledon third round after beating world number 57 McCartney Kessler. Despite winning the opening set in only 33 minutes, Sabalenka was given a run for her money. While Kessler led 5-2 in the second set, Sabalenka ended up winning 6-1, 7-6 (11-9). Notably, Wimbledon remains the only Major in which Sabalenka is yet to play a final.
Stats
A look at match stats
Kessler won the first three points of the tie-break, dragging Sabalenka onto the back foot. However, the Belarusian upped the ante to seal the tie-break 11-9. Overall, Sabalenka won 80 points and 32 winners in the match. She served seven aces compared to Kessler's one. The world number one had a win percentage of 77 on her first serve.
Journey
Journey at Grand Slams
Sabalenka has raced to an 18-6 win-loss record at Wimbledon. She reached the semi-final last year. Sabalenka, who hasn't won the grass-court Slam so far, is now 112-28 at Majors (women's singles). In the first round, she defeated Teodora Kostovic, the Serbian qualifier. As per Opta, Sabalenka remains undefeated against qualifiers (12-0) at Grand Slams.
Information
Sabalenka and tie-breaks
According to Opta, Sabalenka has won the most successive singles Major tie-breaks (male or female) in the Open Era (21). She earlier surpassed Novak Djokovic (19 between 2005 and 2007).
Information
Sabalenka set to face Ostapenko
According to Opta, Sabalenka has the most straight-set wins on the WTA Tour in 2026 (31). The 28-year-old is 35-5 in the season, having won three titles. She will next face Jelena Ostapenko.