Wimbledon 2026: Aryna Sabalenka saves four set points against Kessler 

Stats

A look at match stats

Kessler won the first three points of the tie-break, dragging Sabalenka onto the back foot. However, the Belarusian upped the ante to seal the tie-break 11-9. Overall, Sabalenka won 80 points and 32 winners in the match. She served seven aces compared to Kessler's one. The world number one had a win percentage of 77 on her first serve.