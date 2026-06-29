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Home / News / Sports News / Wimbledon 2026: Defending champion Jannik Sinner survives Kecmanovic scare 
Wimbledon 2026: Defending champion Jannik Sinner survives Kecmanovic scare 
Sinner lost the opening set before bouncing back

Wimbledon 2026: Defending champion Jannik Sinner survives Kecmanovic scare 

By Parth Dhall
Jun 29, 2026
09:53 pm
What's the story

Top seed Jannik Sinner reached the 2026 Wimbledon second round after beating Sweden's Miomir Kecmanovic. However, Sinner's first-round men's singles win wasn't as straightforward. After drawing first blood, Kecmanovic dragged the three-hour affair to the fifth set. It was the Italian who won the match 4-6, 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-2, 6-3. Notably, Sinner entered the Centre Court as the defending champion.

Stats

Sinner fires 31 aces

Sinner won a total of 157 points and 72 winners throughout the match. He fired 31 aces compared to Kecmanovic's one. The Italian won 89% of his points on the first serve. He also won 88% of his net points, besides converting four of his nine break points. Kecmanovic (33) had fewer unforced errors than Sinner (52).

Journey

Sinner unbeaten in eight Wimbledon matches

As mentioned, Sinner is the defending champion, having won the 2025 Wimbledon final against Carlos Alcaraz. The Italian ended Alcaraz's unbeaten streak at Wimbledon, after the latter won the 2023 and 2024 finals. Sinner, who earlier suffered a second-round defeat at Roland Garros, is now 21-4 at Wimbledon. His overall win-loss record at Grand Slams is 94-22.

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Information

Record win for Sinner

As per Opta, Sinner recorded his third-longest win at Wimbledon (3 hours and 28 minutes). This falls only behind Sinner's wins over Matteo Berrettini (R64 in 2024) and Alcaraz (R16 in 2022).

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Information

Record-equaling Sinner to face Borges

As per ATP, Sinner now has the joint-most singles Grand Slam wins among Italian players, equaling Nicola Pietrangeli (94). The former will take on Portugal's Nuno Borges in the second round.

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