Wimbledon 2026: Defending champion Jannik Sinner survives Kecmanovic scare 

Stats

Sinner fires 31 aces

Sinner won a total of 157 points and 72 winners throughout the match. He fired 31 aces compared to Kecmanovic's one. The Italian won 89% of his points on the first serve. He also won 88% of his net points, besides converting four of his nine break points. Kecmanovic (33) had fewer unforced errors than Sinner (52).