Wimbledon 2026: Naomi Osaka reaches third round with Gasanova scalp

Journey

Osaka's Grand Slam journey

As mentioned, Osaka has reached the third round at Wimbledon for the second successive year. However, she has never gone past the third round at the All England Club. Osaka now has a 9-5 win-loss record (women's singles) at the grass-court Slam. Overall, the four-time champion is 76-27 at Grand Slams. Her last Major title came at the 2021 Australian Open.