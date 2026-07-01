Wimbledon 2026: Naomi Osaka reaches third round with Gasanova scalp
What's the story
Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka reached the 2026 Wimbledon third round after beating Anastasia Gasanova. The 28-year-old claimed a 6-3, 6-2 win in the women's singles second round on Court 2 in just over an hour. Osaka has reached this stage at Wimbledon for the second successive year. However, she is yet to go past the third round at the All England Club.
Stats
A look at match stats
Osaka won a total of 63 points and 30 winners in the match. She served eight aces compared to Gasanova's one. The former had a win percentage of 79 and 71 on her first and second serves, respectively. She won 80% of her net points. Gasanova had more unforced errors (13) than Osaka (12). Both of them recorded two-plus double-faults.
Journey
Osaka's Grand Slam journey
As mentioned, Osaka has reached the third round at Wimbledon for the second successive year. However, she has never gone past the third round at the All England Club. Osaka now has a 9-5 win-loss record (women's singles) at the grass-court Slam. Overall, the four-time champion is 76-27 at Grand Slams. Her last Major title came at the 2021 Australian Open.
Information
Osaka yet to win a title this season
Osaka, the 14th-ranked women's singles player, has a win-loss record of 18-7 in the ongoing WTA season. She is yet to win a title. Last month, the Japanese player retired midway through the Bad Homburg final.