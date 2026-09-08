Women's Asia Cup: Pakistan's Nashra Sandhu scripts records with six-fer
What's the story
In a remarkable display of bowling prowess, Pakistan's left-arm spinner Nashra Sandhu has etched her name in the record books. She became the first-ever Pakistani bowler to take six wickets in a Women's T20I match during the ongoing Women's Asia Cup 2026. Her stellar performance came against Hong Kong, China on Monday, where she registered astonishing figures of 6/7 across four overs in Dubai.
Record-breaking spell
Stellar performance from Sandhu
Sandhu's six-wicket haul helped Pakistan defend their total of 143 runs successfully.
She took one wicket in her second over, two in her third, and three in her fourth.
This stellar performance not only ensured a 72-run victory for Pakistan but also secured them a spot in the semifinals of the ongoing tournament.
Notably, Hong Kong, China were bowled out for just 71 in 19 overs.
New benchmark
Best figures by a Pakistani bowler in WT20Is
As mentioned, Sandhu became the first Pakistani to claim six wickets in a WT20I match, as per Cricinfo.
Omaima Sohail (5/13 vs Sri Lanka, 2022) and Nida Dar (5/21 vs Sri Lanka, 2018) are the only other Pakistan bowlers with a fifer in the format.
Meanwhile, Sandhu's latest heroics took her WT20I tally to 89 wickets across 88 games at 20.06.
Her economy is a stunning (4W: 1).
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Second player with this record
Sandhu's six-wicket haul also made her the second player after Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu to take six or more wickets in a T20 Asia Cup match (men's and women's combined).
Athapaththu had achieved this feat with seven wickets for just five runs in 3.3 overs during her team's Group B match against Indonesia on September 2.
Athapaththu's 7/5 and Sandhu's 6/7 also happen to be the top two best bowling figures by a Full-Member team Player in WT20Is.