Women's T20 WC 2026: Beth Mooney sets records in semi-final

Landmarks

Mooney reaches these landmarks

Mooney completed her half-century off 29 balls, the quickest by a batter in the Women's T20 World Cup semi-finals or finals, as per Cricbuzz. She surpassed Healy, who scored a 30-ball fifty against India in the 2020 final at MCG. Mooney now has four 50-plus scores in the Women's T20 WC semi-finals or finals. Meg Lanning and Laura Wolvaardt are second with two each.