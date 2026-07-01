Women's T20 WC 2026: England, SA clash in Semifinal 2
What's the story
The second semi-final of the 2026 ICC Women's T20 World Cup will see England take on South Africa at Kennington Oval, London. England have been in stellar form throughout the tournament, winning all their matches and finishing atop the points table. Meanwhile, South Africa finished second in Group A with four wins under their belt. They were the runners-up of the previous two editions. Australia await the other finalist.
Details
Pitch report and other details
The pitch at The Oval is generally good for batting, with consistent bounce making stroke play easier. Seamers might get some swing. A first-innings score of around 170-175 runs is expected to be a competitive total. The first semi-final here saw Australia restrict West Indies to 125/7. According to AccuWeather, partial clouds will accompany the match. The clash, scheduled for July 2 at 7:00pm IST, will be broadcast on JioStar Network Channels and streamed live on JioHotstar (App & Website).
Journey
Nat Sciver-Brunt set to return
In their last match, England chased down a target of 164 runs in just 17.2 overs against New Zealand. They are the only unbeaten side in the tournament apart from Australia. Skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt, who missed the previous few games due to injury, has confirmed her return. She is expected to replace Sophia Dunkley, who has been in fine form. SA also won their previous game against Bangladesh. Their only defeat came against Australia in the first clash.
Team analysis
A look at likely XIs
England (Likely XI): Amy Jones (wicket-keeper), Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Nat Sciver-Brunt (captain), Alice Capsey, Heather Knight, Freya Kemp, Danielle Gibson, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, and Lauren Bell. SA (Likely XI): Laura Wolvaardt (captain), Tazmin Brits, Annerie Dercksen, Dane van Niekerk, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Chloe Tryon, Sinalo Jafta (wicket-keeper), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, and Nonkululeko Mlaba.
Information
England vs South Africa in WT20Is
England have a formidable record against South Africa in WT20Is, winning 23 of their 28 encounters. While SA have won four games, one was abandoned. As per ESPNcricinfo, England have a 4-2 lead over SA in the Women's T20 World Cup.
Performers
Players in spotlight
England's Danni Wyatt-Hodge is currently the highest run-scorer in the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup. She owns 282 runs at an average of 94.00 (SR: 153.26), including a ton. For SA, Tazmin Brits leads the tally with 174 runs (SR: 134.88). She scored a ton against the Netherlands. With the ball, England's Sophie Ecclestone (8) and SA's Marizanne Kapp (7) have been among the wicket-takers.
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