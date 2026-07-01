Women's T20 WC 2026: England, SA clash in Semifinal 2

Journey

Nat Sciver-Brunt set to return

In their last match, England chased down a target of 164 runs in just 17.2 overs against New Zealand. They are the only unbeaten side in the tournament apart from Australia. Skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt, who missed the previous few games due to injury, has confirmed her return. She is expected to replace Sophia Dunkley, who has been in fine form. SA also won their previous game against Bangladesh. Their only defeat came against Australia in the first clash.