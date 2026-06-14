Shafali departed early despite a positive start (Image Source: X/@BCCIWomen)

Women's T20 WC: Shafali Verma creates history with first-ball six

By Parth Dhall 09:06 pm Jun 14, 202609:06 pm

What's the story

India's star opener Shafali Verma made history in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, becoming the first batter to hit a six on the first ball of a match. The record-breaking moment came during India's 2026 WT20 World Cup opener against Pakistan at Birmingham's Edgbaston on Sunday. Despite her historic feat, Shafali's innings was cut short as she was caught behind in the first over.