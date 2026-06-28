Deepti Sharma becomes highest wicket-taker in women's international cricket: Stats
What's the story
Star Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma has scripted history by becoming the highest wicket-taker in women's cricket. The 28-year-old off-spinner reached the milestone with his first scalp against Australia in India's Group A match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 at Lord's. Deepti broke the tie with Indian pace legend Jhulan Goswami, who ended her stellar career with 355 international wickets.
Stats
Deepti's stellar run across formats
Deepti's numbers across formats are a testament to her prowess. As per ESPNcricinfo, she is already the highest wicket-taker in the WT20I format with 168 wickets from 149 games at an average of around 20 (5W: 2). In WODIs, she has 166 wickets from 124 matches, second only to Goswami's tally of 255 for India. The former owns four fifers. 22 of her wickets have come in six Tests at 19.50 (5W: 1).
Information
No other bowler owns even 340 scalps
As per Cricbuzz, no woman other than Deepti and Goswami has taken 340-plus wickets in international cricket. England's Katherine Sciver-Brunt (335) and Australia's Ellyse Perry (335-plus) follow the duo on this list.
Batting stats
Over 4,000 runs for Team India
Deepti has also made a significant mark with the bat in hand. She has tallied 1,270 WT20I runs at an average of 22.67. In WODIs, her tally reads 2,771 runs at 35.98. The southpaw has also scored 335 Test runs while averaging 47.85. She has breached the 50-run mark 25 times for India. Her tally also includes a ton, which came in a WODI.