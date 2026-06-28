Deepti Sharma becomes highest wicket-taker in women's international cricket: Stats 

Stats

Deepti's stellar run across formats

Deepti's numbers across formats are a testament to her prowess. As per ESPNcricinfo, she is already the highest wicket-taker in the WT20I format with 168 wickets from 149 games at an average of around 20 (5W: 2). In WODIs, she has 166 wickets from 124 matches, second only to Goswami's tally of 255 for India. The former owns four fifers. 22 of her wickets have come in six Tests at 19.50 (5W: 1).