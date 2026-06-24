Women's T20 WC: Decoding head-to-head record between India and Bangladesh
What's the story
India will take on Bangladesh in the crucial ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match at Manchester's Old Trafford on Thursday. After winning their opening two matches against Pakistan and Netherlands, India faced a setback with a six-wicket defeat against South Africa on Sunday. Meanwhile, Bangladesh had a low-scoring win over Netherlands but lost to Australia before defeating Pakistan by 23 runs. Here we look at the head-to-head record between the two sides.
H2H
20 wins across 23 games
The Women in Blue firmly dominate the head-to-head record against Bangladesh in the WT20I format. As per ESPNcricinfo, India have won 20 of the 23 games against the Tigresses while losing just three. Bangladesh won two successive WT20Is against India in 2018 before winning another affair in Mirpur in 2023. Having recently defeated Pakistan, Bangladesh are now eyeing to inflict another upset.
Information
India on a seven-match winning streak
The two teams have met seven times in WT20Is since the aforementioned 2023 Mirpur affair. All these games were won by India. Hence, they must be high on confidence. Meanwhile, India and Bangladesh have never played a WT20I on England soil before.
WT20 WCs
Past meetings in WT20 WC
Coming to their past meeting in the WT20 World Cups, India have won each of their three previous games against Bangladesh. Their first two wins were by comprehensive margins of 79 and 72 runs. Their last meeting at the tourney saw India win the 2020 Perth affair by 18 runs.
Performance review
India's journey so far in the tournament
India started their Women's T20 World Cup 2026 campaign on a high note, winning their first two matches against Pakistan and Netherlands. However, they faced a major setback when they lost to South Africa by six wickets on Sunday. The defeat has made it crucial for India to win their remaining group stage matches to secure a spot in the knockout stages of the tournament.
Match recap
How have Bangladesh fared in the tournament?
Meanwhile, Bangladesh started their campaign with a low-scoring win over Netherlands. However, they struggled against Australia, managing to post only 77 runs for the loss of eight wickets at Headingley. Despite these challenges, Bangladesh managed an impressive bowling display to beat Pakistan by 23 runs in Southampton.