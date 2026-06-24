The Women in Blue firmly dominate the head-to-head record (Image Source: X/@BCCIWomen)

Women's T20 WC: Decoding head-to-head record between India and Bangladesh

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:18 pm Jun 24, 202601:18 pm

What's the story

India will take on Bangladesh in the crucial ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match at Manchester's Old Trafford on Thursday. After winning their opening two matches against Pakistan and Netherlands, India faced a setback with a six-wicket defeat against South Africa on Sunday. Meanwhile, Bangladesh had a low-scoring win over Netherlands but lost to Australia before defeating Pakistan by 23 runs. Here we look at the head-to-head record between the two sides.