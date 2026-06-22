Women's T20 WC: Marizanne Kapp floors India with career-best 81*
What's the story
South Africa pulled off a stunning victory against India in the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup, thanks to Marizanne Kapp's all-round brilliance. The match, held at Manchester, saw South Africa chase down India's total of 158 runs with five balls to spare. This was their highest successful chase in T20 World Cup history and kept their semi-final hopes alive. Kapp was the star performer with both bat and ball, taking two wickets for 27 runs before scoring an unbeaten 81 runs - her maiden T20 World Cup 50.
Game changer
Partnership between Kapp, Brits shifts momentum
SA Women were off to a cautious start before Shree Charani dented them as Laura Wolvaardt (20) perished in the 6th over for a score of 20. And then, Annerie Dercksen fell for a 2-ball duck. Shree bowled a double-wicket maiden. Tazmin Brits was joined by Kapp, who broke the shackles in the 10th over by dispatching Prema Rawat for a four and a six. A solid partnership of 97 runs was built between the two. Kapp was the show stealer.
Runs
Career-best score for Kapp
Kapp's 81* was laced with fours sixes and 7 fours. She now owns 1,753 runs from 123 matches at 21.12. She registered her career-best score. Kapp clocked her 6th half-century as well. As per ESPNcricinfo, versus India, she now owns 254 runs from 12 matches at 36.28. She clocked her 2nd fifty against India. In 35 T20 World Cup games, Kapp has amassed 556 runs at 21.38. She clocked her maiden fifty.
Do you know?
6th player with this record
As per Cricbuzz, Kapp became the 6th player with a double of 500 runs and 25-plus wickets in Women's T20 WC. She joined Stafanie Taylor, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Sophie Devine, Deandra Dottin, and Ellyse Perry.
Records
Kapp also attains these feats
As per Cricbuzz, Kapp now owns the third-highest individual score for SA-W in T20 WC, after 101 by Lizelle Lee vs THA-W (Canberra, 2020) and 90* by Dane van Niekerk vs PAK-W (Sylhet, 2014). She also recorded the second-highest individual score in a Women's T20 WC chase, after Shemaine Campbelle's 90* vs NZ-W in Southampton last week. Kapp's four sixes is now the most by a SA-W batter in a T20 WC innings.