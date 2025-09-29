ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Schedule of Team India

The 2025 ICC Women's ODI World Cup is set to begin on September 30 with the blockbuster clash between hosts India and Sri Lanka. The tournament opener will be held at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati, starting 3:00pm IST. Harmanpreet Kaur will lead Team India, with star opener Smriti Mandhana as her deputy. Have a look at India Women's schedule and stats.

Match schedule Format and schedule of the tournament The 13th Women's ODI World Cup edition features a total of eight teams. All sides will play each other once in a round-robin format. The top four will qualify for the semi-finals. Notably, all matches involving Pakistan will be held at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. If Pakistan reach the semi-finals, Colombo will host their last-four clash on October 29. Otherwise, Guwahati will host the first semi-final. The second semi-final is scheduled at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai.

Team composition Indian squad for Women's World Cup India squad for Women's ODI World Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Uma Chetry, Renuka Singh Thakur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, and Kranti Gaud. Reserves: Tejal Hasabnis, Prema Rawat, Priya Mishra, Minnu Mani, and Sayali Satghare.

Schedule Schedule of India Women September 30: India vs Sri Lanka, Guwahati. October 5: India vs Pakistan, Colombo. October 9: India vs South Africa, Visakhapatnam. October 12: India vs Australia, Visakhapatnam. October 19: India vs England, Indore. October 23: India vs New Zealand, Nabi Mumbai. October 26: India vs Bangladesh, Navi Mumbai. Notably, all matches involving India Women will begin at 3:00pm IST.

Information Where to watch in India? The 2025 ICC Women's ODI World Cup can be watched live on Star Sports Network's TV channels in India. Besides, the live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Stats Two-time runners-up Although India are yet to taste the glory, they have finished as the runner-up twice in the Women's ODI World Cup - first in 2005 and then again in 2017. The team lost to Australia and England, respectively, on the two occasions. The 1997 and 2000 events saw the Women in Blue crash out in the semi-finals. They attained the third-place finish in the 2009 edition, which did not have the semi-final stage.