ODI WC: 3 players who can be Shreyas Iyer's back-up

Rinku Singh could be a solid backup for Iyer in ODIs.

The dasher, who has the experience of playing in South African conditions, boasts stellar List A numbers to back his selection.

Rinku has scored 2,418 runs at an average of 52.56 and a strike rate of 101.17.

Though the southpaw has played just two ODIs, he is a proven performer for India in T20Is (702 runs at 36.94).

Rinku, a left-handed batsman, could add some variety to an otherwise right-hand-dominated batting line-up.