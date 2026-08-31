ODI WC: 3 players who can be Shreyas Iyer's back-up
What's the story
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is identifying Team India's best combination for ODIs as the 2027 World Cup approaches. Though Shreyas Iyer has done exceedingly well at the number four spot, the selectors would like to pick a backup batter for the crucial position. Here we take a look at three players who could serve as strong back-ups for the middle order.
#1
Rinku Singh
Rinku Singh could be a solid backup for Iyer in ODIs.
The dasher, who has the experience of playing in South African conditions, boasts stellar List A numbers to back his selection.
Rinku has scored 2,418 runs at an average of 52.56 and a strike rate of 101.17.
Though the southpaw has played just two ODIs, he is a proven performer for India in T20Is (702 runs at 36.94).
Rinku, a left-handed batsman, could add some variety to an otherwise right-hand-dominated batting line-up.
#2
Tilak Varma
Tilak Varma is another left-handed option for the number-four position.
The youngster can play the anchor's role in the middle overs, alongside scoring quickly toward the end.
Though Varma has managed just 68 runs across five ODIs so far, he averages a brilliant 47.60 in List A cricket, having scored 2,142 runs (100s: 6).
The southpaw is also India's vice-captain in T20Is.
#3
Ishan Kishan
The year 2026 has been mighty fruitful for Ishan Kishan, as the dasher has made successful comebacks in both ODIs and T20Is.
After playing a key role in India's T20 World Cup triumph, Kishan celebrated his ODI return with a fine hundred against Afghanistan.
His 1,107 ODI runs so far have come at an average of 42.57 and a strike rate of 107.05.
Kishan, who owns a double-ton in ODIs, can bat anywhere in the top six - adding versatility to the line-up.
He was also India's back-up wicket-keeper at the 2023 ODI World Cup.