'Different fish': Quinton de Kock on T20 World Cup

South African cricket star Quinton de Kock has spoken about the unique challenges of playing in ICC World Cups, especially in India. De Kock, who is currently leading the run-scoring charts in the ongoing SA20 League 2025-26 season, said that the pressure during these tournaments is immense due to large and loud crowds. He emphasized that World Cup matches are unlike any other in international cricket.

Current form De Kock's impressive performance in SA20 league De Kock, who captains Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC) in the ongoing SA20 League 2025-26 season, is on a roll. He has scored 205 runs in five matches at a strike rate of 173.73, including two half-centuries. Despite his stellar performance, de Kock downplayed the significance of good form going into the ICC T20 World Cup.

Unique challenges De Kock's perspective on World Cup pressures "Honestly, it makes no difference. I've seen guys throughout my whole career. Guys with no form rock up at World Cups and score the most runs," de Kock told reporters. He added that players with form often struggle to perform during these tournaments. The South African cricketer stressed that the pressure of playing in India is different from other parts of the world due to large and noisy crowds.