IPL: Revisiting the worst batting collapses for KKR

Delhi Capitals (DC) ended their IPL 2026 campaign on a high, beating Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 40 runs at Eden Gardens. Batting first, DC posted a formidable total of 203/5 in their allotted overs. In response, KKR were going well at 128/3 before a sudden collapse hit them. They were hence bowled out for just 163. On this note, we look at instances of KKR losing their final seven wickets for 35 or fewer runs.

#3 35 vs DC, Kolkata, 2026 The aforementioned game saw KKR lose their last seven wickets for just 35 runs. This collapse takes the third spot on this unwanted list. Four of KKR's top-five batters touched the 20-run mark, with skipper Ajinkya Rahane (63) being their best batter in the game. However, his dismissal in the 14th over marked the start of a stunning collapse. The hosts went from 128/3 to getting bowled out for 163 in just 18.4 overs.

#2 32 vs RR, Jaipur, 2008 KKR needed a massive 196 to beat Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2008 clash in Jaipur. Fine knocks from Sourav Ganguly (51) and David Hussey (42) powered the visitors that day, as KKR were 119/3 at one stage. Ganguly's dismissal in the 14th over led to a collapse as KKR were folded for 151 in 19.1 overs. Their final seven wickets fell for just 32 runs.

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